The country is on tenterhooks as it waits to see what the day holds in the wake of the EFF’s call for a national shutdown.
Fresh in the minds of all is the looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal in 2021.
The party has called for the shutdown over load-shedding and to back its demand for President Cyril Ramaphosa to quit.
In doing so, it has made veiled threats against those who defy the call.
Businesses, including retailers and shopping malls, taxi operators, banks, airports and ports, buses and trains plan to operate as usual but most have upped their security.
Despite two court interdicts against violence, intimidation and blocking of roads, and warnings from law-enforcement, EFF leader Julius Malema is adamant the “national shutdown” will go ahead.
“We don’t care what the security cluster says or the judge says. No-one can stop a revolution,” he has been quoted as saying.
Though everyone has the right to make their voice heard, no-one has the right to intimidate or threaten those who choose not to take part in planned protests and want to shop, go to work, or attend university or school.
Our already ailing economy cannot afford further disruptions, which could lead to loss of income for businesses and their workers.
SA simply cannot allow any political party to hold it hostage.
As it is, more than 300 workers at Welfit Oddy in Gqeberha face the prospect of losing their jobs after the company notified labour organiser Numsa of its intention to lay off close to a third of its workforce.
Shutting down the economy for a day would have huge financial implications for business, which is already on shaky ground.
Let us hope that cool heads prevail today and that the “war talk” is nothing but hot air from Malema.
He should use the opportunity to offer actual solutions instead of only resorting to protests.
HeraldLIVE
EFF cannot be allowed to hold SA hostage
None
Image: Esa Alexander
The country is on tenterhooks as it waits to see what the day holds in the wake of the EFF’s call for a national shutdown.
Fresh in the minds of all is the looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal in 2021.
The party has called for the shutdown over load-shedding and to back its demand for President Cyril Ramaphosa to quit.
In doing so, it has made veiled threats against those who defy the call.
Businesses, including retailers and shopping malls, taxi operators, banks, airports and ports, buses and trains plan to operate as usual but most have upped their security.
Despite two court interdicts against violence, intimidation and blocking of roads, and warnings from law-enforcement, EFF leader Julius Malema is adamant the “national shutdown” will go ahead.
“We don’t care what the security cluster says or the judge says. No-one can stop a revolution,” he has been quoted as saying.
Though everyone has the right to make their voice heard, no-one has the right to intimidate or threaten those who choose not to take part in planned protests and want to shop, go to work, or attend university or school.
Our already ailing economy cannot afford further disruptions, which could lead to loss of income for businesses and their workers.
SA simply cannot allow any political party to hold it hostage.
As it is, more than 300 workers at Welfit Oddy in Gqeberha face the prospect of losing their jobs after the company notified labour organiser Numsa of its intention to lay off close to a third of its workforce.
Shutting down the economy for a day would have huge financial implications for business, which is already on shaky ground.
Let us hope that cool heads prevail today and that the “war talk” is nothing but hot air from Malema.
He should use the opportunity to offer actual solutions instead of only resorting to protests.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion