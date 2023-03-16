Thuggery a blight on Eastern Cape rugby
It was a dark day for rugby in the Eastern Cape on Saturday as supporters and players of the PE Harlequins and Jeffreys Bay rugby club clashed, causing serious injury to at least three of the Gqeberha team’s players.
A shocking image of the clash showed a supporter carrying a broken beer bottle charging at members of the visiting team, intent on hacking anyone in sight...
Thuggery a blight on Eastern Cape rugby
None
It was a dark day for rugby in the Eastern Cape on Saturday as supporters and players of the PE Harlequins and Jeffreys Bay rugby club clashed, causing serious injury to at least three of the Gqeberha team’s players.
A shocking image of the clash showed a supporter carrying a broken beer bottle charging at members of the visiting team, intent on hacking anyone in sight...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion