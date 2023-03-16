×

Opinion

Thuggery a blight on Eastern Cape rugby

16 March 2023
Editorial Comment
It was a dark day for rugby in the Eastern Cape on Saturday as supporters and players of the PE Harlequins and Jeffreys Bay rugby club clashed, causing serious injury to at least three of the Gqeberha team’s players.

A shocking image of the clash showed a supporter carrying a broken beer bottle charging at members of the visiting team, intent on hacking anyone in sight...

