Falsely claiming to have a degree no bar to higher office

Noxolo Kiviet is not the first and sadly will not be the last politician to be accused of scamming the resources of a public university.
A senior minister no less, Kiviet was recently appointed to the reshuffled cabinet of President Ramaphosa in charge of Public Service & Administration.
Recall that another Eastern Cape heavyweight, premier Oscar Mabuyane, was deregistered from a masters’ degree when it was discovered that the big man had been irregularly admitted for this higher qualification.
There is a long list of senior politicians accused of academic dishonesty including one, who was called doctor, without either a real or honorary degree that afforded this status.
Think about this for a moment. These are the men and women who are sworn to uphold the law, to advance our social institutions, and to act with integrity when it comes to the public purse. But they are the very people who lead the run on institutional resources.
How is a degree a resource? As I explain in my new book, Corrupted, we err in thinking of resources as only direct cash funds, such as the hundreds of millions spent on infrastructural funds which corrupt university officials seek to lay their hands on.
There are also symbolic resources such as qualifications to be ripped off. Such resources, such as a degree, offers personal status and access to a good job.
It offers promotion prospects and conveys the promise of competence. In other words, a symbolic resource with powerful material consequences.
In both the cases of Kiviet and Mabuyane, the theft of symbolic resources happened at the University of Fort Hare. In both cases, it was the vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu who reported the academic dishonesty.
Now you understand why there are people who tried to assassinate the head of this university. Now you also understand why nobody has been brought to justice, even after the assassinations of Petrus Roets, the former head of fleet management at the UFH, and of Mboneli Vesele, the personal bodyguard of the vice-chancellor. The rot goes all the way to the top.
Now you also understand how despite academic dishonesty by senior politicians, they get elevated to higher office.
The premier, despite the scandal, was re-elected as provincial chairman of his political party and Kiviet is now a minister in the national cabinet. Corruption pays. The step-aside rule is a joke.
The president has a case to answer, of course. With all the resources of the state at his disposal, why was there no background check on Noxolo Kiviet? Worse, if it is true that he was formally informed by the UFH vice-chancellor of the problem of her qualifications, why did he proceed with this high-level appointment anyway? The decision smacks of amateurism if not complicity.
Why is this a serious violation of academic norms? The national qualifications framework overseen by the South African Qualifications Authority is invested with ensuring the standards of our degrees.
There are also standards of progression, so that a student moves from a bachelors degree to an honours, to a masters degree and then a doctorate.
There is a reason for this sequencing: the foundational knowledge of a first bachelor’s degree establishes competence for the graduate and if s/he performs at a particular level ( 60% allows you to proceed to an honour’s degree at most universities) then that person continues along this path to higher qualifications.
If the allegations are true, Noxolo Kiviet going straight to an honours degree is a serious violation of academic norms. It raises serious questions about her competence in the discipline.
Yes, some might say, she did some short course of study, or something like that. Let me be clear: a short-course does not and cannot replace the rigour of a three- or four-year degree. It is nonsense logic. And why should the rules apply to tens of thousands of first-year students and not to her eminence? It’s called fairness.
Oh, but she could skip the first degree because of a policy called ‘the recognition of prior learning'. First of all, I have never heard of RPL being applied to a whole first degree.
It would have to be a truly remarkable candidate to qualify, like a John Kani not having to do a first qualification in the performing arts, if you get my drift. Second, there is no evidence that Kiviet in fact subjected herself to the onerous processes associated with an assessment of prior learning.
Regardless, what you have here is an egregious case of academic dishonesty and one has to ask why on earth the SIU takes so long to investigate what should be a straightforward case: you have a degree or not.
Unless, of course, there are political calculations being made on the side of this academic debacle. And that would be the other scandal.
Falsely claiming to have a degree no bar to higher office
