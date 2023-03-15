AT THE FRONTIER | Residents' body proves Central can be reclaimed and improved
Despite the fears of many Gqeberha residents, it appears all is not lost in the city’s historic Central district. In this column a few weeks ago I reported how the old Newspaper House on Baakens Street is being used as a leading training academy for the manufacturing sector.
This is just one example of some fantastic initiatives in this area that may be going unnoticed...
AT THE FRONTIER | Residents' body proves Central can be reclaimed and improved
Columnist
Despite the fears of many Gqeberha residents, it appears all is not lost in the city’s historic Central district. In this column a few weeks ago I reported how the old Newspaper House on Baakens Street is being used as a leading training academy for the manufacturing sector.
This is just one example of some fantastic initiatives in this area that may be going unnoticed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion