Spare a thought for electricity minister who may be short of institutional wrench
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is faced with fixing a phenomenon that no one can account for
It’s important, I think, not to close one’s mind to the possibility that new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa might achieve some success in the job, or that at least during his tenure the scale of Eskom’s load-shedding might diminish because the management and the board of Eskom are able to implement plans they already have to restore more power to the grid.
Ramokgopa faces two hurdles. One is not his fault — he did not appoint himself and the job at hand may be little more than the disparaging “project manager” mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe first said it would be when he heard of it. The second is more difficult. Since being appointed to head the infrastructure unit in the presidency his record has been patchy. Covid complicated things, but while his office would often report success in planned projects under way, the view from outside was different...
Spare a thought for electricity minister who may be short of institutional wrench
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is faced with fixing a phenomenon that no one can account for
Editor-at-large & columnist
It’s important, I think, not to close one’s mind to the possibility that new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa might achieve some success in the job, or that at least during his tenure the scale of Eskom’s load-shedding might diminish because the management and the board of Eskom are able to implement plans they already have to restore more power to the grid.
Ramokgopa faces two hurdles. One is not his fault — he did not appoint himself and the job at hand may be little more than the disparaging “project manager” mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe first said it would be when he heard of it. The second is more difficult. Since being appointed to head the infrastructure unit in the presidency his record has been patchy. Covid complicated things, but while his office would often report success in planned projects under way, the view from outside was different...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion