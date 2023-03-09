Throw our embattled universities a one-off financial lifeline

Here’s the reason we are doomed to endure student protests at the start of every academic year.
The logic of the students and the logics of the universities are irreconcilable.
For the protesting students at Wits and UKZN, they have no money to pay off historic debt owed to the university, sometimes north of R50,000 for the individual student.
You can’t squeeze money from a rock, the student might argue, with unemployed parents and poor credit records.
The threat of financial exclusion and never being able to get a degree is enough motivation to keep students on the front lines.
For the public university, ignoring or cancelling ballooning student debt, now creeping towards an estimated R20bn for the sector, will sink the institution financially and then other serious problems become inevitable such as the capacity to meet payroll, maintain campus grounds, update library holdings, upgrade computer systems, and the like.
One university tells me that they collect about 50% annually from outstanding student debt, enough of a motivation not to give in to student demands.
The instrument of choice for the student protesters is disruption of classes on campus, of traffic in the streets around the university and, as the fervour builds, burning buildings.
We will march to the vice-chancellor’s house and burn it down, said one protester.
Your name for the record, asked the less than subtle television man. Huh-uh, said the protester.
The instruments of choice for the public university are aggressive debt collection, the withholding of graduation certificates, and of course, blocks on registration at the beginning of the year.
Anything to force the student to pay off at least some of their individual debt owing.
And so, the student protesters and the university management remain locked in this predictable but unresolvable dance one academic year after the next as the public watches their tax rand go up in flames. What are our options?
The universities could, of course, give in to the demands of protesters and before long Wits would look like any other African university from Mozambique to Nigeria — an empty shell.
Top academics would leave. Staff would go on strike because they were not paid.
And the middle classes will take their children to the few remaining stable and functional universities in the south and, eventually, out of the country altogether.
That’s the very predictable story of the postcolonial African university.
Or, government could cancel all student debt and pay what is owed to the 26 public universities.
There are two problems in this regard.
One, government does not have the money for reasons that are abundantly clear.
Two, you do not need a degree in behavioural economics to know what would happen next: the debt would once again build steadily over the years and before long another government bailout would be required in an economy that is struggling to take off.
In other words, the cancellation of national debt is simply not sustainable in a capitalist economy of this kind.
And so, we are left in this annual wave of student protests, ritualised performances and the destruction of property that leaves the public numb.
I have a proposal that might make this situation more manageable into the future.
One, there should be a public-private partnership to eliminate the national student debt and give relief to the universities on a one-off basis; the government alone cannot do this.
Such a decision would take the pressure off the higher education system for at least five years.
Two, universities must be contracted to better manage their student debt so that it never rises above a certain mark (let’s say R20m) without triggering external intervention; put bluntly, one of the reasons Wits is in crisis is quite simply the mismanagement of historical debt compared to other universities which I know well.
Three, there needs to be a credible financial aid plan for students who fall outside the NSFAS funding limits since this is the excluded group most likely to be among the protesting students.
It is noteworthy, as a higher education finance expert pointed out this week, that the protests hardly exist on campuses where most students are on NSFAS.
We would in this plan I propose have five years to put the best minds together without the pressure of protests to give the country a sustainable funding plan for student financial aid.
Or we could ignore long-term planning and continue to stumble from one crisis to the next with universities suffering incalculable harm because we failed to act in the limited time available.
We’ve done this before, of course. It’s called Eskom.
HeraldLIVE
Throw our embattled universities a one-off financial lifeline
Image: Alaister Russell
HeraldLIVE
