Opinion

Patients suffering due to strikers’ actions

09 March 2023
Editorial Comment
None

“What is happening is pure evil”. This chilling phrase was said by a distressed Dora Nginza Hospital doctor as healthcare grounded to a halt in Nelson Mandela Bay this week as workers are on strike.

The doctor is right. Patients are at risk with 23 women lying in wait at Dora Nginza Hospital as their emergency C-sections are put on hold...

