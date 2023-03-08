×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

President misses opportunity to assemble strong team

08 March 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Months of anticipation came to a head on Monday night when President Cyril Ramaphosa finally made changes to his cabinet.

“A non-event” and “damp squib” were some of the phrases used on social media to describe his long-awaited announcement as it became apparent the president was not set on an overhaul but a mere box-ticking exercise to fill in the gaps...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure

Most Read