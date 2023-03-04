×

Opinion

Men's Parliament step in right direction in GBV fight

04 March 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Much has been said and written about gender-based violence and femicide, and the common message in recent years has been that it should be men that lead the charge to fight the scourge.  Yes, both women and men experience GBV, but the overwhelming majority of the victims are women and girls who are attacked, assaulted, raped and murdered by men.

That is a fact. And until men accept that as a fact and become actively involved in ensuring that perpetrators of this violence are harshly punished and made to feel uncomfortable in society, the battle will never be won...

