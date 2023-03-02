×

Learners need a fighting chance

02 March 2023
Editorial Comment
With an average 50 pupils crammed into each classroom at Hillcrest Primary School, in Gqeberha, is it any wonder that 8 out of 10 Grade 4 pupils in SA cannot read for meaning?

It is inconceivable that a teacher would be able to give the necessary attention to the pupils when there are so many packed into a single classroom...

