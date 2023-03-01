Ramaphosa fiddles while Rome burns diesel
De Ruyter's revelations on dirty ministers put president on the horns of an Ankole-sized dilemma
For those wondering why President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking so long to reshuffle his cabinet, the answer has now become terribly clear — or at least as clear as anything can be through the fog of the undeclared war being waged by politically protected mafia godfathers against this country and its future.
Way back in the middle of last year, when indefinite load-shedding was still just a twinkle in a Karpowership captain’s eye, some pundits were cautiously optimistic that Ramaphosa would rejig his cabinet in October, quietly ditching some of the desperados named in the Zondo state capture report and replacing them with people who, while not exactly honest in the traditional sense, weren’t obvious sociopaths with a side-hustle in state failure...
