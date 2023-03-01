Forfeited R100m absolutely shocking
Officials working with school infrastructure at the Eastern Cape department of education should hang their heads in shame.
It is absolutely appalling that R100m — yes, that much money — has been forfeited by the department due to poor spending...
Forfeited R100m absolutely shocking
None
Officials working with school infrastructure at the Eastern Cape department of education should hang their heads in shame.
It is absolutely appalling that R100m — yes, that much money — has been forfeited by the department due to poor spending...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion