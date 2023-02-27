Getting rid of André de Ruyter will not restore power or confidence
André de Ruyter has been an utter failure in his job as CEO of Eskom. Look at the trend that matters, whether the lights are on or not.
In 2018, there were a total 14 days (141 hours) with blackouts in the year...
Getting rid of André de Ruyter will not restore power or confidence
Columnist
André de Ruyter has been an utter failure in his job as CEO of Eskom. Look at the trend that matters, whether the lights are on or not.
In 2018, there were a total 14 days (141 hours) with blackouts in the year...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion