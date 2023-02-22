Student lodging debacle must be speedily resolved
“So every year university students must resort to strike action for the same issues of access, funding and accommodation?”
A social media user posed this question on Twitter on Monday as the news broke that lectures had been suspended at the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) due to protests by students...
Student lodging debacle must be speedily resolved
None
“So every year university students must resort to strike action for the same issues of access, funding and accommodation?”
A social media user posed this question on Twitter on Monday as the news broke that lectures had been suspended at the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) due to protests by students...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion