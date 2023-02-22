Don’t compare yourselves to those dignified men of the sinking Mendi
Ramaphosa and his ANC cronies are more like the ship that hit the troop vessel and then just steamed on
It’s hard to take Armed Forces Day seriously, what with Cyril “Indefinite Stage 6” Ramaphosa making speeches about freedom while Russian and Chinese sailors bob around in a soup of e-coli practicing the best ways to end democracy, and an endless traffic jam of cadre-owned trucks waits to deliver coal to nearby Richards Bay because the ANC has conveniently broken the rail network.
It’s even harder when one reads Gen Rudzani Maphwanya reveal that this day was invented a decade ago “for the purpose of bringing the SANDF to the people”, as if nobody remembers what happened when the SANDF was brought to the people during the Covid-19 lockdown. Then again, severe beatings can cause memory loss, so perhaps he’s guessing right...
