Taxi industry must stop infringing on the rights of pupils
On Friday last week, more than 3,000 pupils in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas were prevented from attending school by protesting taxi drivers.
The taxi drivers were protesting to compel the Western Cape provincial government to give them contracts for the scholar transport scheme which aims to provide transportation to pupils living in areas that are distant from their state schools. ..
Taxi industry must stop infringing on the rights of pupils
Columnist
On Friday last week, more than 3,000 pupils in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas were prevented from attending school by protesting taxi drivers.
The taxi drivers were protesting to compel the Western Cape provincial government to give them contracts for the scholar transport scheme which aims to provide transportation to pupils living in areas that are distant from their state schools. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion