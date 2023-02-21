×

Opinion

Taxi industry must stop infringing on the rights of pupils

Premium
21 February 2023
Malaika wa Azania
Columnist

On Friday last week, more than 3,000 pupils  in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas were prevented from attending school by protesting taxi drivers.

The taxi drivers were protesting to compel the Western Cape provincial government to give them contracts for the scholar transport scheme which aims to provide transportation to pupils living in areas that are distant from their state schools. ..

