SA's many Putin admirers blind to reality
On Friday the world will mark a year since Russia’s immoral and brutal invasion of Ukraine. The invasion, which Russia had boasted would be completed within days or at most weeks, looks set to continue for years to come, with millions displaced and dead, and dire consequences for food security in some parts of our continent.
If you go on South African social media, you will be amazed by the number of people who use their accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms to broadcast their love and admiration for Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, or Zimbabwe’s late leader Robert Mugabe. It continues to be a mystery to some of us why, in this free republic, anyone would support men who rule, malevolently, by decree. It is a mystery why those who enjoy all the freedoms — of association, of expression, of movement — that we South Africans lustily enjoy would applaud people who deny their own citizens these very same freedoms we take for granted...
Columnist
