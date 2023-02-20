Residents under siege need action, not promises

It is almost impossible to imagine life in the Bay’s most dangerous townships, where something as everyday as a walk to the shop could end with a bullet in the head.
In Kwazakhele, New Brighton, KwaNobuhle and Walmer Township, in particular, which have been blighted by mass shootings and targeted hits recently, this is the stark reality for the residents, who live in constant fear that they might be next.
They sit behind locked doors, too afraid to let their children go to the shops or play outside lest they be caught in the crossfire of gang shootings or drug turf wars.
Something as simple as walking down the street to buy a loaf of bread has become a dice with death.
But they’re not even safe behind locked doors, because the brazen criminals simply kick them in or shoot through the windows and doors.
Celebrations? No thanks, they say. After the mass shooting at a birthday party in Kwazakhele a few weeks ago, they are too nervous to host parties or traditional celebrations, or any sort of celebratory gathering, because they worry they could become targets.
Businesses and shop owners extorted by gangs for “protection” money pay up because they know their lives are worth nothing if they refuse or go to the cops.
People are also too scared to become witnesses in cases involving gang members or drug dealers or other violent criminals because, they say, it would be signing their own death warrant.
At least 15 people have been gunned down in the Bay in the past two weeks, including a high school pupil. No-one is safe.
Too many innocents have died simply because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time — being in the company of someone who is the target of a hit or caught in the crossfire of gang or drug wars while walking down the street.
Though it is heartening that the National Intervention Unit in Mthatha as well as the State Security Agency have been roped in to assist, it is not enough.
Boots on the ground and adequate resources — starting with more vehicles for patrols — are desperately needed to ensure the safety of township residents.
Talk is cheap. When police minister Bheki Cele comes down and makes promises about assisting police in these under-siege areas, he needs to put the money where his mouth is.
He must provide more vehicles, more officers, more resources — and quickly. Time wasted is lives lost.
HeraldLIVE
Residents under siege need action, not promises
Image: FILE
