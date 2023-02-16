Jobs depend on Nelson Mandela Bay’s power-cut reduction strategy
It is encouraging that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is setting plans in motion to help keep the lights on in the face of SA’s load-shedding crisis and its devastating impact on the economy.
This week, the metro’s head of electricity, Luvuyo Magalela, outlined the municipality’s plans to help reduce power cuts caused by load-shedding...
Jobs depend on Nelson Mandela Bay’s power-cut reduction strategy
None
It is encouraging that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is setting plans in motion to help keep the lights on in the face of SA’s load-shedding crisis and its devastating impact on the economy.
This week, the metro’s head of electricity, Luvuyo Magalela, outlined the municipality’s plans to help reduce power cuts caused by load-shedding...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion