Don’t point fingers at the steaming heap of bull, it’s a glittering pile of bullion
We would dearly like to put shoulders to the state of disaster wheel, but it is made of cardboard that cost R5m
Ordinarily, the stuff exuded by the ANC government’s spokespeople is best avoided lest it leave a lasting stain. Certainly, our media flatters them terribly by referring to them now and then as “spin-doctors”, as if that long, grey line of gaslighters has any proficiency beyond dangling like windsocks in the prevailing dogma.
It’s also not as if there’s a shortage of other material this week, what with the president creating a minister of electricity, no doubt to be followed soon by a minister of electricity for realsies, and then a minister of no seriously guys I’m not even joking anymore we’re totally going to make electricity happen by 2030...
