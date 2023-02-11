×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Take responsibility for information you share

11 February 2023
Editorial Comment
None

On Thursday a man somewhere in the US, James Pilgrim, shared on Facebook that his brother-in-law Mark had died peacefully that morning.

“Mark had cancer and was given 6-12 months to live but he fought it for 22 months,” the post reads...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech

Most Read