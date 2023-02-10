SA reading crisis a catastrophe
While SA still digests President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address from last night, an even bigger crisis has worsened among grade 4 pupils as they miss the mark in terms of literacy.
Using Western Cape learning losses as a proxy, new research suggests that the percentage of grade 4s who cannot read for meaning has risen from 78% in 2016 to 82% in 2021 as a result of the pandemic...
