×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

SA reading crisis a catastrophe

10 February 2023
Editorial Comment
None

While SA still digests President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address from last night, an even bigger crisis has worsened among grade 4 pupils as they miss the mark in terms of literacy.

Using Western Cape learning losses as a proxy, new research suggests that the percentage of grade 4s who cannot read for meaning has risen from 78% in 2016 to 82% in 2021 as a result of the pandemic...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech
EFF's Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula thrown out of Sona 2023

Most Read