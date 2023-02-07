×

Opinion

Why South Africans are rightfully angry about the Tottenham sponsorship

Premium
07 February 2023
Malaika wa Azania
Columnist

A week ago, news broke that the department of tourism, through its entity, SA Tourism (SAT), is in the process of signing a sponsorship worth R1bn with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, a team in the English Premier League (EPL).

The entity gave preliminary approval to a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur and government officials are being consulted on whether it should be finalised...

