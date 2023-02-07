Business left to find solutions to energy crisis
It is a given that we cannot depend on the government to provide electricity stability. Regardless of the devastating consequences that the outages have on businesses and residents, there is a lack of urgency, and seemingly skill and political will, to deal decisively with the problem.
It is thus unsurprising that organised business has had to come up with solutions in the hopes of arresting the impact of the power outages...
Business left to find solutions to energy crisis
None
It is a given that we cannot depend on the government to provide electricity stability. Regardless of the devastating consequences that the outages have on businesses and residents, there is a lack of urgency, and seemingly skill and political will, to deal decisively with the problem.
It is thus unsurprising that organised business has had to come up with solutions in the hopes of arresting the impact of the power outages...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion