Opinion

Business left to find solutions to energy crisis

07 February 2023
Editorial Comment
It is a given that we cannot depend on the government to provide electricity stability. Regardless of the devastating consequences that the outages have on businesses and residents, there is a lack of urgency, and seemingly skill and political will, to deal decisively with the problem.

It is thus unsurprising that organised business has had to come up with solutions in the hopes of arresting the impact of the power outages...

