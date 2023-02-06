Stop these thugs before it’s too late

Tenders and positions — these are too often the underlying causes of the mass killings and political assassinations rife in SA. At a birthday bash in Nelson Mandela Bay recently, 11 people were mown down by gunmen toting semi-automatic weapons.
Only four of the mass shooting victims survived.
While the motive for the attack is still unknown, it emerged later that some of those present were also celebrating a successful tender bid.
Coincidence? We will only possibly know once the police have concluded their investigation.
Businessmen and politicians live in fear in this country, never knowing when their number will be up as thugs increasingly use violent means to take out their competition.
Now, we hear about threats against Motherwell councillors allegedly by members of a “community forum”.
The threats came to light in voice recordings that have been circulating in the city.
The forum has been protesting outside businesses in Markman and Coega since late last year, forcing the closure of some of the work sites at times, demanding jobs for locals.
It claims the companies had agreed in the past to consult with it when job opportunities arose so that it could find locals for the positions.
However, this was not happening any more, the forum claimed.
In a meeting with the forum members, they were asked to provide documentation relating to the setting up of the forum, as well as its constitution, but failed to do so, the councillors said.
A few days later, the recording began circulating.
Topping the list of what is ailing SA, which includes load-shedding, water supply issues, failing infrastructure and a myriad other things, is the thuggishness blighting the business world.
The construction industry, in particular, is the most-targeted by these thugs masquerading as businessmen.
No overseas company is going to want to invest in a country where they are held to ransom by the demand for jobs or contracts accompanied by veiled threats if they do not comply.
The people allegedly making threats against the councillors need to be traced and dealt with by the law — and fast!
Thus, any community member able to identify those on the recording, or even a forum member who does not agree with the tack taken by the others, should immediately contact the police.
The failure to act quickly enough could have deadly consequences and we must avoid that at all costs.
Stop these thugs before it’s too late
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
