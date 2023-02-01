Police need to fight crime, not impress Cele
The surge in violent crime across Nelson Mandela Bay should have been on police minister Bheki Cele’s radar a long time ago.
The city has been under siege by ruthless criminals and gangsters for far too long...
Police need to fight crime, not impress Cele
None
The surge in violent crime across Nelson Mandela Bay should have been on police minister Bheki Cele’s radar a long time ago.
The city has been under siege by ruthless criminals and gangsters for far too long...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion