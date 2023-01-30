Effective security system desperately needed
It is about time something tangible is done to tackle the crime and vandalism besieging our city.
Our sister publication Weekend Post reported that Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s leaders were looking into deploying drones over the metro to keep an eye on criminal activity and valuable assets...
Effective security system desperately needed
None
It is about time something tangible is done to tackle the crime and vandalism besieging our city.
Our sister publication Weekend Post reported that Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s leaders were looking into deploying drones over the metro to keep an eye on criminal activity and valuable assets...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion