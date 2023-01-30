×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Effective security system desperately needed

30 January 2023
Editorial Comment
None

It is about time something tangible is done to tackle the crime and vandalism besieging our city.  

Our sister publication Weekend Post reported that Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s leaders were looking into deploying drones over the metro to keep an eye on criminal activity and valuable assets...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read