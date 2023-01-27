×

Opinion

State slowly but surely abdicating its responsibilities

27 January 2023
Editorial Comment
Amid all the doom and gloom in SA (and sadly, there is plenty of that), there are stories that inspire hope in the country and let us know we will get through the hard times.

One such story was about Woodlands Dairy, a large employer in the Kouga municipal region, that repaired 880m of a provincial road in Humansdorp...

