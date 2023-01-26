Cruel truth awaits matriculants
By now most South Africans know that the annual charade of ever-increasing matric results is a complete farce.
Thanks to excellent research followed by good investigative reporting, the citizens of this country now recognise that half the children who started schooling do not reach grade 12, that the passing standards are disgracefully low, that students migrate en masse to easy math (literacy), that there is a culling of learners that starts about grade 10, and that little has changed in learning attainments in the grades where it matters — the foundation years of schooling...
