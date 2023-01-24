New communication era will boost economy
Connecting Nelson Mandela Bay to the world. That is how the multibillion-rand undersea telecom cable project that is under way has been received.
The project reached Gqeberha’s shores last week as Alcatel Submarine Networks, which forms part of a consortium of companies involved in the project, dug 2.5m under the ocean floor to install a 42,000km-long fibreoptic cable to ensure faster and more efficient telecommunication for the continent...
