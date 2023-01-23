Funds must be found for child rehab centres

Last week, newspapers were filled with good-news stories of increased matric pass rates, high achievers and children who rose above extremely difficult home circumstances to stand with the best.
Only brief mention was made of the extraordinarily high number of school dropouts in SA.
In the Eastern Cape alone, nearly 40,000 pupils dropped out of school in the six months preceding September, according to a report last year.
Though the education department disputes the figure, saying it has traced more than 7,000 of these pupils to other schools, there are still thousands unaccounted for.
Where are all these children?
There was another sobering article in this newspaper about a substance abuse centre, which only takes one gender at a time, admitting a new intake of girls for treatment.
Centre manager Hendrick Jacobs said though many of the drug-addicted teenagers used to be from Gqeberha or East London, it was now taking in more children from small towns and villages.
After the girls finish the 12-week rehabilitation programme, 60 other young substance abusers will take their place.
According to social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, the centre is under pressure as the demand for teenage admissions increases.
It is the only government-operated drug treatment centre in the province that rehabilitates children from the age of 13.
Some come from homes and communities where substance abuse is common and hope is dead.
Others may be low academic achievers pressured to drop out by unscrupulous schools intent on upping their pass rates.
There are a myriad reasons children may turn to drugs.
Whatever the reason, too many children of school-going age are ending up with substance abuse problems and there are too few government centres to deal with it.
According to Fanta, the New Brighton centre cannot admit all the children who need its help.
She says the department is short of funds and needs the private sector to come to the party with financial assistance so that it can build more of these centres, with at least one in every district the aim.
There was another centre in the Chris Hani region, but it is no longer operational.
That there are so many children dropping out of school, and a corresponding growth in the number of teenage substance abusers, is a huge concern and one we hope both the education and social development departments will address with urgency.
Money must be found for more treatment and rehabilitation centres, so that these children can be rehabilitated and placed back in school.
Funds must be found for child rehab centres
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger
