Opinion

Oscar Mabuyane’s act of spite will hurt the Eastern Cape

Premium
16 January 2023
Peter Bruce
Editor-at-large & columnist

Just before the ANC’s national conference last month, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, a close ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, gazetted a decision to collapse the DA-led coalition council in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

The executive mayor would be replaced by an executive committee...

