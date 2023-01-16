×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Leaders must cut the cackle and end the electricity crisis

16 January 2023
Editorial Comment
None

What is abundantly clear is that not one of our country’s leaders knows how to fix the electricity crisis in SA.

And while they dither from one day to the next, hoping the problem will simply go away, relying on our propensity as a nation to endure through hard times, businesses are shutting down, small business owners’ heads are barely above water and citizens are growing increasingly impatient. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read