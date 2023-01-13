SA agricultural trends to watch in 2023
SA’s agriculture will likely have a downbeat start into 2023. The gross agricultural value added for 2022, which will be released in March, will probably show a mild contraction.
This would be a notable shift from two consecutive years of solid growth, with the sector expanding by 14.9% year on year in 2020 and 8.8% year on year in 2021...
SA agricultural trends to watch in 2023
Columnist
SA’s agriculture will likely have a downbeat start into 2023. The gross agricultural value added for 2022, which will be released in March, will probably show a mild contraction.
This would be a notable shift from two consecutive years of solid growth, with the sector expanding by 14.9% year on year in 2020 and 8.8% year on year in 2021...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion