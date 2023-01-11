South Africans, in fact many around the world, are no doubt experiencing a sense of déjà vu as news starts spreading of a Covid-19 resurgence — almost three years to the date this week after the first Covid-19-related death was reported.
We could not have imagined then what we know now: a pandemic, the likes of which many of our generation had never experienced, would kill millions around the world.
While it was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, Covid-19 really started making news in January 2020 and by the end of March that year SA was in level 5 lockdown soon after the first deaths in SA were recorded.
More than 100,000 Covid-19 deaths were reported in SA over the next two and a bit years.
We breathed a sigh of relief when, in April 2022, the National State of Disaster was lifted, spelling the end of lockdown restrictions.
And now it feels like we are back where we were in January 2020: a Covid-19 mutation, described by the World Health Organisation as “the most transmissible sub-variant” found so far in the pandemic, has been detected in SA as it spreads its tentacles across the globe.
While experts have indicated there is no need to panic, they are recommending that essential workers, people over 50 and those with compromised immune systems get booster shots as an additional layer of protection against possible future variants
The last thing we need as we start to return to a post-Covid normal is a repeat of the Contagion-like pandemic at its peak: people isolated and large sections of economies grinding to a halt.
Simply put, the world as we know it shutting down.
As always, there will be the Covid-19 denialists, but let us do everything in our power to prevent as far as possible the scale of the disaster inflicted the first time.
HeraldLIVE
Let’s be prepared for new Covid variant
None
Image: 123RF/Sasirin Pamai
