Corruption busters must be protected

An alleged attempt to poison outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard shot dead in a suspected hit outside Buhlungu’s house in Dikeni.
The criminals will stop at nothing.
The looters of government resources will, without hesitation, kill to protect their corrupt activities.
Life is cheap in SA.
According to De Ruyter, he collapsed last month after drinking a cup of coffee at Eskom’s offices in Sunninghill.
He was vomiting, shaking and unable to walk, and his bodyguards rushed him to a nearby clinic, where doctors allegedly found he was suffering from cyanide poisoning.
On Friday night, Buhlungu’s protection officer was taken out about 15m from the gate of the vice-chancellor’s residence.
Buhlungu, who had just returned home, heard the barrage of shots from what is suspected to have been an automatic rifle.
He has now been moved to a safe location.
The door of the rear passenger-side, where Buhlungu normally sits, was peppered with bullets, as was the door by the driver.
This is not the first time someone from the university — which has been working with the SIU to nab those involved in tender corruption and mismanagement of university funds, among other things — has come under attack.
Last year, in separate incidents, the university’s fleet manager was slain in a suspected hit, shots were fired into a senior official’s home and shots were fired at the entrance to Buhlungu’s home.
“Universities are becoming killing fields and it cannot be business as usual,” Buhlungu said after the latest incident in an impassioned appeal to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure his safety while he tackles corruption at the university.
“It’s getting very close now. The SIU is going to nab big people and the big people are now at risk.
“That’s why they now want to kill this thing off and the only way to kill it off is to kill me.”
The alleged attempts on the lives of De Ruyter and Buhlungu are further evidence of the parlous state of law and order in SA, where there have been numerous cases of whistle-blowers and corruption busters being the targets of hit murders.
Those with the backbone to fight against the endemic fraud and corruption in our government institutions deserve to be properly protected.
So please, Mr President, heed their pleas and ensure these brave men and women are kept safe.
HeraldLIVE
Corruption busters must be protected
Image: Alaister Russell
