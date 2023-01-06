For a school that prides itself on its music offering for pupils, the wanton destruction of its pianos is devastating.
HeraldLIVE
School vandals are stealing our children’s future
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
For a school that prides itself on its music offering for pupils, the wanton destruction of its pianos is devastating.
St Thomas Senior Secondary School in Gelvandale has been burgled and vandalised repeatedly over the past few months despite increased security measures.
And for what?
Not much appears to have been stolen, other than water pipes from the fire hydrants in the latest incident, so the destruction seems to be purely malicious.
Why? What is to be gained by destroying the equipment and facilities that are beacons of hope for children who don’t have much but can have so much more with a good education.
Now, when the pupils return to school after the holidays they will be met by a total mess, which will have to be cleaned up and repaired, where possible, by the despairing staff and school governing body members.
The criminals broke keyboards, pedals and strings on the pianos, threw textbooks all over the floors and left the bathrooms in ruins.
This is not the first time the school has been targeted, usually during the holidays.
According to the school governing body, the school has been hit at least four times since the last term of last year, with a different section affected each time.
In this incident, basins, toilets and urinals in two bathrooms were ripped from the walls and left in pieces on the floor, and holes were made in the ceiling of one classroom.
At least two fire hoses were rendered unusable after the water pipes were cut and removed. One hose was ripped from the wall.
In two classrooms, three pianos were damaged, one possibly beyond repair.
In earlier incidents, the bursar’s office and school hall were broken into and the clubhouse and rear section of the main school building were vandalised.
As a result, some of the alumni sponsored security guards at the school until it reopens and a CCTV unit has been donated.
The problem is that St Thomas is a no-fee school and will have to try to raise money once it reopens to pay for security guards, especially for the night-time.
Some of the other schools in the area believe the reason they escaped being burgled and vandalised is that they have security guards on the premises.
What the alumni have done, short-term, to help the school beef up its security is commendable.
Long-term, it is up to the community to do everything it can to protect the school.
Volunteers can stand guard at night when the premises are unoccupied or contribute towards the cost of permanent security.
Don’t let the criminals steal our children’s hopes of a better future.
