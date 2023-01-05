Boks will take momentum into World Cup year
Despite blowing hot and cold in 2022, the Springboks will charge into 2023 with momentum and self-belief on their side when they defend the World Cup in France.
There were narrow losses to France and Ireland on their European tour, but Bok coach Jacques Nienaber says SA are not far from being strong World Cup contenders...
Boks will take momentum into World Cup year
None
Despite blowing hot and cold in 2022, the Springboks will charge into 2023 with momentum and self-belief on their side when they defend the World Cup in France.
There were narrow losses to France and Ireland on their European tour, but Bok coach Jacques Nienaber says SA are not far from being strong World Cup contenders...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion