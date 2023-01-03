Teenage pregnancy a blight on our society
Tempering the joy of the birth of 240 babies in the Eastern Cape on New Year’s Day is the news that, of these, 38 were born to teenagers, three of them just 14 years old.
Alarmingly, from March 2021 to April 2022, more than 90,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 gave birth across SA, according to Stats SA data...
None
