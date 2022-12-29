Pets are not throwaway items

Amid all the Christmas and New Year festivities is the stark reality of the bleak future facing thousands of stray, surrendered or simply unwanted animals inundating the already overburdened shelters in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The festive season is far from festive for those who work at the shelters — this being their busiest, and most heartbreaking, time of the year.
Most of the animal organisations are already labouring under critical funding shortages but this is a period when donations also tend to dry up as people’s priorities shift to splashing out on gifts and partying.
More animals but less money coming in means considerably less food to go around and, tragically, a shortened lifespan for many.
Of the strays collected, the shelters are also finding that fewer people are coming in to reclaim their lost animals than in past years.
Sadly, the drive to have pit bulls banned has added further to the number of animals being dumped at the shelters.
If you have animals, it is incumbent on you to ensure that your property is properly secured so your pets cannot get out.
And that cute puppy perhaps given to a child as a gift is a living being that needs love and attention, not only when it is young but as it gets older.
It is not a toy or something to be tossed away when the novelty wears off.
Being a pet owner carries a huge responsibility which too many people shirk, including learning everything about the breed being adopted and its quirks and whether it is suited to the person’s lifestyle.
If you are not prepared to commit to caring for a pet for the duration of its life, don’t get one.
With New Year coming up, and the indiscriminate setting off of fireworks by some, there will be even more terrified, lost and, in some cases, injured animals on the streets, most of whom will probably also end up in the shelters.
So, if you have animals, make sure they are in a safe, properly secured space — preferably inside the house — over this period.
These shelters need all the help they can get — we can do our part by being responsible pet owners.
And, if you have some spare cash, donating a bag or two of cat or dog food would not go amiss.
HeraldLIVE
Pets are not throwaway items
None
Image: 123RF/damedeeso
Amid all the Christmas and New Year festivities is the stark reality of the bleak future facing thousands of stray, surrendered or simply unwanted animals inundating the already overburdened shelters in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The festive season is far from festive for those who work at the shelters — this being their busiest, and most heartbreaking, time of the year.
Most of the animal organisations are already labouring under critical funding shortages but this is a period when donations also tend to dry up as people’s priorities shift to splashing out on gifts and partying.
More animals but less money coming in means considerably less food to go around and, tragically, a shortened lifespan for many.
Of the strays collected, the shelters are also finding that fewer people are coming in to reclaim their lost animals than in past years.
Sadly, the drive to have pit bulls banned has added further to the number of animals being dumped at the shelters.
If you have animals, it is incumbent on you to ensure that your property is properly secured so your pets cannot get out.
And that cute puppy perhaps given to a child as a gift is a living being that needs love and attention, not only when it is young but as it gets older.
It is not a toy or something to be tossed away when the novelty wears off.
Being a pet owner carries a huge responsibility which too many people shirk, including learning everything about the breed being adopted and its quirks and whether it is suited to the person’s lifestyle.
If you are not prepared to commit to caring for a pet for the duration of its life, don’t get one.
With New Year coming up, and the indiscriminate setting off of fireworks by some, there will be even more terrified, lost and, in some cases, injured animals on the streets, most of whom will probably also end up in the shelters.
So, if you have animals, make sure they are in a safe, properly secured space — preferably inside the house — over this period.
These shelters need all the help they can get — we can do our part by being responsible pet owners.
And, if you have some spare cash, donating a bag or two of cat or dog food would not go amiss.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion