Make conscious effort to beat racism
I have been to the Maselspoort Resort several times, mostly on university business but occasionally for the odd day trip with family and friends. The modest facility sits on the banks of the Modder River about 23km from Bloemfontein.
The resort has a conference centre, living quarters and swimming areas frequented by Free Staters in an otherwise dry and desolate province that lacks the abundance of entertaining holiday sites associated with the big coastal cities...
Make conscious effort to beat racism
Columnist
I have been to the Maselspoort Resort several times, mostly on university business but occasionally for the odd day trip with family and friends. The modest facility sits on the banks of the Modder River about 23km from Bloemfontein.
The resort has a conference centre, living quarters and swimming areas frequented by Free Staters in an otherwise dry and desolate province that lacks the abundance of entertaining holiday sites associated with the big coastal cities...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion