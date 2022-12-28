AT THE FRONTIER | Time to stand up and save the Bay metro
Premium
By Dean Allen - 28 December 2022
First, this is not a political piece.
They say that bad things happen when good people do nothing. And that is exactly what could be happening in our precious Nelson Mandela Bay if we do not make a stand and say that “enough is enough”...
AT THE FRONTIER | Time to stand up and save the Bay metro
First, this is not a political piece.
They say that bad things happen when good people do nothing. And that is exactly what could be happening in our precious Nelson Mandela Bay if we do not make a stand and say that “enough is enough”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion