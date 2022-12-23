Ramaphosa must now renew ANC and country

Despite the Phala Phala saga, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s position at the helm of the ruling party has been much strengthened by the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference, leaving him well-positioned to place a decisive stamp on his party, as well as the country.
Not only did Ramaphosa comfortably defeat Zweli Mkhize, the former cabinet minister who KwaZulu-Natal strongly backed to become ANC president, but only two of the top seven elected to lead the party were not from the Ramaphosa slate.
Several vociferous opponents of Ramaphosa did make it into the NEC, the structure that leads the ANC between conferences.
They include Mkhize, cabinet ministers Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the scandal-prone former finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, as well as two other MPs who voted in the National Assembly for Ramaphosa to face an impeachment process.
But they are in the minority.
More than 50 of the 80 new NEC members are from Ramaphosa’s camp, meaning the president can count on the support of just under two thirds of the NEC.
Several veterans bowed out, or were voted out, and the new NEC includes more women and younger leaders.
However, it is disappointing that a number of “rogues”, including some from the Ramaphosa camp, not only made it into the NEC but proved extremely popular with delegates despite scandals ranging from corruption to assault.
Still, Ramaphosa’s opponents have been greatly weakened, perhaps terminally.
The hopes of Jacob Zuma’s supporters died when Dlamini-Zuma withdrew from the ANC presidential contest and Sisulu’s leadership ambitions were humiliatingly annihilated.
The RET faction left the conference empty-handed.
This rout allows Ramaphosa leeway during his second term as ANC president to cement his position in the party and assert himself as the country’s president.
Ramaphosa has been widely criticised for placing party unity above national interest and for repeated dithering.
He now needs do neither.
The coming months will reveal if the president is able to change course and truly renew his party and the country.
Ramaphosa must now renew ANC and country
