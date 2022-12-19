This is not the time to be chummy with Zuma
On Friday afternoon President Cyril Ramaphosa ran into Jacob Zuma outside the hall where the plenary session of the ANC’s national conference was about to start.
Ramaphosa reached out and shook Zuma’s hand, cracked a joke, laughed genially with his predecessor, and headed into the centre...
This is not the time to be chummy with Zuma
Columnist
On Friday afternoon President Cyril Ramaphosa ran into Jacob Zuma outside the hall where the plenary session of the ANC’s national conference was about to start.
Ramaphosa reached out and shook Zuma’s hand, cracked a joke, laughed genially with his predecessor, and headed into the centre...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Opinion