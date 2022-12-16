Under cover of darkness, a Russian ship in Simon’s Town ... what’s going on?
So, has a Russian-flagged commercial ship just loaded up artillery or explosive or propellant at the Simon’s Town naval base in the middle of Moscow’s war on Ukraine, or have we been bamboozled into assuming the worst by a cockup rather than a conspiracy? Or has it all been a little bit of both?
The surprise appearance of the Lady R in Simon’s Town on December 6 quickly set tongues wagging, especially as Cape Town’s port is close by and the governing ANC has made clear its sympathy for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US embassy in Pretoria said the SA authorities had been warned the ship was under US sanctions and that assisting it might invite US retaliation...
Under cover of darkness, a Russian ship in Simon’s Town ... what’s going on?
Editor-at-large & columnist
So, has a Russian-flagged commercial ship just loaded up artillery or explosive or propellant at the Simon’s Town naval base in the middle of Moscow’s war on Ukraine, or have we been bamboozled into assuming the worst by a cockup rather than a conspiracy? Or has it all been a little bit of both?
The surprise appearance of the Lady R in Simon’s Town on December 6 quickly set tongues wagging, especially as Cape Town’s port is close by and the governing ANC has made clear its sympathy for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US embassy in Pretoria said the SA authorities had been warned the ship was under US sanctions and that assisting it might invite US retaliation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion