Eskom crisis likely to intensify
Repeated bouts of severe load-shedding inevitably led to a blame game with Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter the chief target.
Now De Ruyter has quit but there is no reason to think the parlous state of the state-owned public utility will improve. Possibly, the opposite may occur...
Eskom crisis likely to intensify
None
Repeated bouts of severe load-shedding inevitably led to a blame game with Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter the chief target.
Now De Ruyter has quit but there is no reason to think the parlous state of the state-owned public utility will improve. Possibly, the opposite may occur...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion