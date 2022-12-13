AT THE FRONTIER | Power of collaboration in making beachfront safer
Premium
By Dean Allen - 13 December 2022
When I arrived with my family in Nelson Mandela Bay earlier this year we were repeatedly warned by people that it was unsafe to walk along the beachfront.
This seemed a huge pity to me as our beautiful promenade is undoubtedly one of our most endearing features...
AT THE FRONTIER | Power of collaboration in making beachfront safer
When I arrived with my family in Nelson Mandela Bay earlier this year we were repeatedly warned by people that it was unsafe to walk along the beachfront.
This seemed a huge pity to me as our beautiful promenade is undoubtedly one of our most endearing features...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion