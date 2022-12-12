×

Fix ruined children’s facilities before it’s too late

12 December 2022
Editorial Comment
Hope and despair. On the one hand, you have community members and others doing all they can to provide children in the northern areas with healthy, positive activities to keep them off the streets and away from the lure of gangsterism and crime. 

On the other, you have the failure of the city to protect the sports facilities and public swimming pools — which used to be safe spaces for children after school and during the holidays — from neglect and vandalism. ..

