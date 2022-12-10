To not resign or to not resign, there’s the rub for the ANC
Stain of hypocrisy is made worse by the party closing ranks around Ramaphosa
On Thursday, as a crack team of motivational speakers and life coaches distracted Cyril Ramaphosa long enough for his bodyguards to tackle him and wrestle his resignation letter from his grip, a curiously timed bit of news was getting ready to drop.
According to something called the Social Research Foundation, a survey of 3,200 registered voters had suggested that if Ramaphosa stepped down the ANC would crash and burn in the next general election, with only 35% of current voters saying they would stick with a Cyril-less party...
