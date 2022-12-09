It is difficult to comprehend the horror that took place in the early hours of Saturday in the small town of Alexandria.
That is when Siphenathi Xhali was battered to death with a spade, allegedly by a 43-year-old relative who reportedly had earlier fetched her from a neighbour’s home.
The little girl was just five years old, a child who liked to laugh and play with friends, enjoyed eating soft porridge and was the apple of her father’s eye.
She died in a house a few doors away from the home where she lived with her mother, grandmother and cousins, suffering extensive injuries to her neck, face and head.
After her tiny body was removed from the scene, residents and relatives had the grim task of picking up fragments of skull and pieces of brain.
They have been left traumatised.
The trauma does not stop with the community of Alexandria.
Even in a country replete with acts of terrible violence, Siphenathi’s murder is deeply disturbing, leaving us all asking who would behave so savagely towards a harmless little girl and why.
Deeds such as this barbaric murder scar the whole of society.
Siphenathi’s death demonstrates that perpetrators may lurk within the very circle of people we trust and is a tragedy that should alert every parent and caregiver to be all the more vigilant of their children’s safety.
It is a bitter irony that Siphenathi was murdered in the midst of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign leading up to international Human Rights Day.
Each year we note that despite this campaign, women and girls continue to experience violence at the hands of men in our country.
Until our society finds a way to tackle this scourge, the unpalatable truth is that no-one is truly safe and we will probably be mourning more Siphenathis.
This has to change.
HeraldLIVE
Little girl’s sickening murder scars whole of society
None
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
It is difficult to comprehend the horror that took place in the early hours of Saturday in the small town of Alexandria.
That is when Siphenathi Xhali was battered to death with a spade, allegedly by a 43-year-old relative who reportedly had earlier fetched her from a neighbour’s home.
The little girl was just five years old, a child who liked to laugh and play with friends, enjoyed eating soft porridge and was the apple of her father’s eye.
She died in a house a few doors away from the home where she lived with her mother, grandmother and cousins, suffering extensive injuries to her neck, face and head.
After her tiny body was removed from the scene, residents and relatives had the grim task of picking up fragments of skull and pieces of brain.
They have been left traumatised.
The trauma does not stop with the community of Alexandria.
Even in a country replete with acts of terrible violence, Siphenathi’s murder is deeply disturbing, leaving us all asking who would behave so savagely towards a harmless little girl and why.
Deeds such as this barbaric murder scar the whole of society.
Siphenathi’s death demonstrates that perpetrators may lurk within the very circle of people we trust and is a tragedy that should alert every parent and caregiver to be all the more vigilant of their children’s safety.
It is a bitter irony that Siphenathi was murdered in the midst of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign leading up to international Human Rights Day.
Each year we note that despite this campaign, women and girls continue to experience violence at the hands of men in our country.
Until our society finds a way to tackle this scourge, the unpalatable truth is that no-one is truly safe and we will probably be mourning more Siphenathis.
This has to change.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion